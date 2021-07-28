The Burton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on video stealing a motorcycle.
The suspect was seen wearing a light blue face mask, a navy jersey with the number 13 in yellow on the back, with black gym shorts and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Amanda Eads at 810-742-2542 ext. 2214.
