The Burton Police Department is investigating the theft of a motorcycle. (Source: Burton Police Department)

The Burton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on video stealing a motorcycle.

The suspect was seen wearing a light blue face mask, a navy jersey with the number 13 in yellow on the back, with black gym shorts and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Amanda Eads at 810-742-2542 ext. 2214.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.