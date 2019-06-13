Police in Kalamazoo are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit-and-run caught on camera.
The video shows an SUV ramming a bicyclist waiting at a red light, and the cyclist doesn’t believe it was an accident.
Paul Guthrie was riding his bike home from work just after 4 p.m. when he stopped for a light. That’s when a black Chevy SUV pulled up behind him.
And suddenly his routine ride home became anything but routine.
“He bumped into me. He rammed into me. Hit me pretty hard,” Guthrie said.
The driver’s reaction made it look like he blamed Guthrie for the crash.
"I turned around and he was wildly gesticulating and yelling and screaming at me. So, I just got out of there," Guthrie said.
Then the incident became a hit-and-run, as the SUV driver took off.
"There was a lot of adrenaline surging. In hindsight, I would have like to have gotten off to the side and caught his license plate or something. But the best I did, I just got out of the way and called the police," Guthrie explained.
But Guthrie did have a camera on the back of his bike.
It isn’t his first crash, a distracted driver hit him a few years ago.
"And ever since then, I've had the camera and the rearview mirror."
The case has been turned over to the Kalamazoo Public Safety’s Detective Unit. While the video shows what happened, it doesn’t give much suspect information.
