Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is asking the public for help identifying a suspect(s) in a breaking and entering.
The photos were taken by security cameras during the break-ins that happened near the 1200 block of Dupont St. near Ballenger Park in Flint.
The guy in the video appears to walk with a limp.
Officials said they are unsure if cameras caught the same person more than once, or if they are looking for two different people.
A cash reward of 1,000 is offered to help identify the suspect(s).
If you have any information you are asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL or visit www.crimestoppersofflint.com.
