A dramatic police chase ended with an arrest in Hazel Park.
On March 8, at around 7:26 a.m., a 2012 white Chevy Colorado truck with tinted windows "carrying various pooper-scooper tools" was carjacked by an unknown suspect, police say.
The carjacking suspect led police on a chase in the area of East Canfield and I-75, where the driver eventually lost control of the truck, jumped out and ran off.
Police were able to catch the suspect and have placed him in custody.
