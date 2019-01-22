The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a robbery suspect.
The robbery happened at 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at The Store, 2128 S. Mission St. in Mt. Pleasant.
The suspect entered the store and started a conversation with the clerk before robbing the store, police said.
The suspect is described as 6' tall man with a thin beard. He is believed to be in his late 20s.
He was last seen wearing a black hat with the number one or number seven on the front, a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, dark gray Nike sweatpants, and gray and red basketball shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to call the anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.
