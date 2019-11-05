The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is seeking help identifying a strong arm robbery suspect.
The robbery happened at the Wild Side Smoke Shop, located at 1218 S. Mission St. in Mt. Pleasant, about 6:38 p.m. on Oct. 31.
The store employee told police he recognized the male suspect from previous incidents of stealing from the store, police said, adding the suspect was back in the store attempting to steal again.
The employee approached the suspect about putting items in his pockets, that's when the man began to fight the employee in an attempt to flee, police said.
Police said there was an unidentified woman in the parking lot who was waiting for the suspect. She took part in the assault against the employee, police said.
The male suspect is described in his late-20s/early-30s, about 6' tall with a thin build. He was wearing blue jeans with them tucked into his cowboy boots. He also had on a bright blue NIKE hooded sweatshirt.
The suspect was also wearing glasses.
Police said there is no safety concern.
If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 989-779-9111.
