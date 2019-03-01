A scuffle between a Michigan police officer and a suspect lead to an unexpected chase, and it was all caught on camera.
Bath Township Police Officer Trenton Bailey’s report said he found a man, suspected of stealing a TV, crouched near an unoccupied DeWitt City Police Cruiser.
That’s when Bailey said he tried to get suspect Timothy Vanous to move to the back of the cruiser, and away from a loaded gun inside.
He said Vanous appeared to be on drugs and was sweaty and acting erratically.
The sweat made it impossible for Bailey to get a good grip when Vanous tried to get into the driver’s seat.
And after a brief struggle, in which punches were exchanged, Vanous got in the cruiser, and hit the gas.
Officer Bailey said he ran back to his car and chased Vanous, who ran several red lights.
Vanous was eventually arrested after he crashed the DeWitt patrol car into a guard rail and got stuck on some railroad tracks.
