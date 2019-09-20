Michigan State Police are investigating after a suspect used someone else’s bank cards to take out cash and buy hundreds of dollars in items from Walmart.
Troopers said that on July 24, the suspect withdrew more than $300 in cash from the Chemical Bank in Belmont and purchased nearly $400 worth of items at the Walmart in Greenville.
The suspect has tattoos on his left arm and may be driving a silver two-door vehicle, possibly a Ford Mustang.
If you have any information, call D/Sgt. Denise Bentley or Tpr. Jordan Tromp of MSP Rockford at 616-866-4411.
