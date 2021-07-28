Less than four hours after volunteers cleaned and cleared a lot of illegal dumping, cameras caught three individuals dumping truckloads of debris.
The Genesee County Land Bank is working with Clean and Green community groups and the University of Michigan Youth Violence Prevention Center to combat illegal dumping. Multiple trail cameras have been placed to catch dumpers in the act.
Anyone who recognizes these people in the photos are encouraged to privately message GCLBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.