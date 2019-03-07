Talk about a close call!
A Michigan truck driver had luck on his side after almost getting hit by a semi-truck.
Dash camera captured the close call on I-94 in Kalamazoo County.
You can see the truck spinning out onto the shoulder before sliding back on the roadway, and into the path of the semi-truck.
Quick reactions by the semi-truck driver allowed him to maneuver around the truck just in time.
Only minor injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.