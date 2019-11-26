A woman was arrested for driving drunk after she drove around a roundabout about six times.
It happened about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Fenton.
The woman had just been involved in an argument and went for a drive to relieve stress and just started going in a circle, Fenton Police Lt. Jeff Cross said.
As she was exiting the roundabout, she ran over the curb and did some damage to the undercarriage of her vehicle making it inoperable, Cross said.
A police officer was conducting an accident investigation nearby and heard the crash and went to investigate.
That’s when the woman was pulled over.
She was arrested for operating while intoxicated as well as reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.