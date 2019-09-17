An extremely close call for a Michigan tow truck driver.
Police said a distracted driver narrowly missed hitting the driver, instead, hit the tow truck itself, sending the SUV airborne.
“I just remember the sound, it was just a really loud bang against the bed and when I actually looked and saw the car rolling, it looked like it was in slow motion,” said tow truck driver Dawson Voorhis.
Voorhis was in the process of towing a vehicle in Rochester Hills, while the vehicle’s owner seated in the passenger seat of the tow truck.
“When I was going to walk around the front of the vehicle, I looked out of the corner of my eye, last second, and just barely saw that car. And when I saw the car it already hit the bed and startled me,” Voorhis explained.
He says that SUV missed him by about two feet. It hit the bed of the tow truck, went airborne, and flipped a few times.
“I yelled, are you OK? Get out of the vehicle, basically. Because I didn’t know what the vehicle shape was, I didn’t know if it was smoking underneath, if it was going to catch on fire, what was going to happen. He got out and basically told me, ‘I’m looking for my phone’. He was perfectly fine, he didn’t sustain any injuries that I saw,” Voorhis said.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said that SUV driver later told deputies he was looking down at the radio when he veered over the line. He was ticketed for careless driving.
“After the officer talked to him he did come out and apologize to me,” Voorhis said. “He basically said sorry, I wasn’t paying attention.”
Donnie Hudson is co=owner of Troy Auto Care where Voorhis works. He’s grateful no one was hurt, and Voorhis tool all of the right precautions.
“His emergency lights were on. He was in full compliance uniform. He had the member secure, seat belted in the truck. He did everything proper,” Hudson said. “Someone wasn’t paying attention, crossed the white line, it could have been disastrous.”
“If you see a tow truck, a firefighter, police, EMS, even if it's just construction workers or a vehicle on the side of the freeway with their 4-ways on, just slow down and move over. It’s the law in Michigan, it’s to protect everyone, we all have families to get home to,” Voorhis said.
