A man is behind bars and facing charges after plowing his car straight into an Ortonville gas station convenience store and destroying everything in its path.
The surveillance video captured the whole ordeal.
The two-door truck rams into the front doors with two people standing just feet away from the crash.
The truck stops in the middle of the store after it pummels several aisles of candy and booze.
Video inside the store shows the driver fall as he rips off the truck’s license plate then walks out like nothing happened.
Police caught back up with him 13 hours later at his home.
William Edmonds is now facing multiple charges including reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
Police said he told them he got new tires and wanted to speed around the pumps when he lost control and crashed.
An employee told police the driver is a regular customer.
No word yet if he will be allowed back.
