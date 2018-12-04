Saginaw firefighters were called to the former TRW plant after flames were spotted.
Crews arrived at 2328 E. Genesee Avenue at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Fire officials said the flames were confined to one of the old offices, and put out.
The building is being demolished, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The plant closed several years ago, and was a Delphi Chassis plant, and a General Motors plant before becoming TRW.
