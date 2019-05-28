Fire swept through a home near Silver Lake in Fenton Township Monday evening, May, 27.
The alarms went out just before 7 p.m. for a house in the 42 hundred block of Lake Farms Court.
Fenton Township Fire Chief Ryan Volz tells TV5 News that residents were home when the blaze started but they escaped without injuries. No firefighters were hurt.
Chief Volz says the size of the home caused problems and flames were driven by high winds.
Water was also an issue since Fenton Township does not have municipal water lines. 47,000 gallons of water had to be trucked in from the City of Fenton and Mundy Township.
Chief Volz says the cause has not been determined but he plans to check the remains of the house again Tuesday.
