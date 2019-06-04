Authorities say the cause of a fire at a cabin in southern Michigan that left two boys from Ohio dead remains under investigation.
Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home in Ohio is handling arrangements for 9-year-old Landin Caudill and 14-year-old Dalton Shank, both of Piqua.
The Daily Telegram of Adrian reported the boys were visiting with their grandparents and great-grandparents. They were in one cabin in Lenawee County's Raisin Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of Detroit, and the adults were in another cabin.
Rescuers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday after one of the adults heard what sounded like an explosion and saw flames. Authorities initially said the older boy was 15.
Raisin Township Fire Chief Jim Hannah says it's been determined the fire isn't suspicious, but the cause is under investigation.
