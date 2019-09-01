A Chinese national was sent back to his country after arriving at Detroit Metropolitan Airport with prohibited items.
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the passenger gave a negative declaration to carrying any prohibited items. They said that after checking his luggage they discovered an undeclared ballistic armor and other tactical apparel.
CBP said officers also discovered evidence that the traveler possessed a significant weapons cache at his U.S. residence. They said some of the prohibited items include a high capacity magazine, “bump-stock” devices, and other regulated paraphernalia.
After their findings, CBP determined that the passenger was inadmissible to the United States and subsequently returned him to China.
“CBP personnel are committed to protecting our nation from people who pose a serious risk to our communities,” said Devin Chamberlin, CBP Area Port Director. “I am proud of the work performed every day by our CBP Officers and investigative partners to ensure the safety and security of our nation,”
