The United States Customs and Border Protection field operations office seized more than 2,027 pounds of marijuana from a trailer on an inbound commercial shipment at the Blue Water Ridge Thursday night.
Officers referred a commercial shipment carrying food items to Columbus, Ohio for extra examination. CBP said they found 15 wooden crates containing marijuana inside the trailer during a second inspection.
“Our Officers continue to identify and target suspect shipments attempting to make entry into the United States,” Port Director Michael Fox said. “The men and women of CBP are committed to keeping illicit substances out of our communities.”
The Detroit field office has experienced an increase of contraband since the COVID-19 travel restrictions were made in March 2020.
