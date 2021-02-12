CBP: Woman hid $60K in feminine hygiene products while traveling from DTW

A female passenger hid more than $60,000 in undeclared U.S. currency while traveling from the Detroit Metropolitan Airport earlier this month, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
CBP officers were conducting outbound enforcement operations at the airport when they encountered the passenger on Feb. 3. The woman told officers she was only carrying $1,000, CBP said.
During an inspection of her luggage, officers found bundles of cash inside envelopes that were concealed in packaging used to house sanitary napkins, CBP said.
The officers seized the cash and said the passenger violated currency reporting requirements.
“CBP enforces these regulations to combat money laundering or other criminal offenses,” Port Director Robert Larkin said. “I’m proud of our officers and the work they do to interrupt currency smuggling operations and illegal activities daily.”
The transport of any currency more than $10,000 must be reported to a CBP officer upon arrival into or exiting the United States. The woman was traveling to Amsterdam.
