Some big changes are coming to the CBS anchor desk.
The news organization has announced that Norah O’Donnell will now anchor the evening news, while Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil will co-host CBS This Morning.
Norah O’Donnell will take over the desk of the CBS Evening News, while also being named a contributing correspondent for 60 Minutes. O’Donnell will be behind the desk of the CBS Evening News this summer in New York, before the show moves to its permanent home in Washington, D.C. this fall.
The new CBS This Morning team launches on May 20.
Mason has most recently anchored CBS This Morning: Saturday. Dokoupil is a familiar face to those who watch CBS Sunday Morning.
