The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have awarded Michigan $90 million to expand its COVID-19 vaccine programs.
The award comes from $3 billion in funding the CDC granted to 64 jurisdictions to bolster vaccine distribution, access, and administration efforts. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. The CDC said this will provide critical support through existing agreements in communities around the country.
“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”
According to the CDC, 75 percent of the total funding must focus on specific programs intended to increase vaccine access among racial and ethnic minority communities, while 60 percent must go to local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.
Funds can be used to identify and train trusted members of the community to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and help individuals sign up for appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.