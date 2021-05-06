Uncertainty looms over landlords and renters across the country and right here in mid-Michigan after a federal judge ruled the Center for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when it issued a nationwide eviction moratorium.
“Of course, I agree with that 100 percent,” said Henry Tannenbaum with the Genesee Landlord Association.
Tannenbaum thinks evictions should have been left up to the states. The federal eviction moratorium was enacted to help those who couldn’t pay rent due to COVID-19. He said there were a lot of people who didn’t understand it.
“The misconception was that you couldn’t evict people,” Tannenbaum said.
Tannenbaum said renters have to get approved for the eviction moratorium and after that, there are federal dollars through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program that could cover the rental costs to the landlords.
But that still created an issue for landlords in Genesee County according to attorney Jermey Piper with Piper Legal in Flint.
“The actual CDC eviction moratorium has been an issue since it was first up, set forth by the Trump administration,” Piper said. “That program required the tenant to do the application, so if the tenant did not do the application, there was no funding.”
Piper said the program has improved but is still flawed.
“The new round of funding allows the landlord and the tenant to do the application and so,” Piper said. “The process just is taking longer than it should and that’s resulted in these. You know, larger rearages for mostly non-professional landlords.”
Piper and Tannenbaum both agree the confusion has caused issues. With landlords and tenant not realizing they had a course of action during the pandemic.
The moratorium was scheduled to last through June, but what’s next and what the ruling means remains to be seen. Tannenbaum said so far the outcome of local evictions seems to differ between every courtroom.
“Five different judges interpreted five different ways,” Tannenbaum said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.