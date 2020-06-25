The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday an expanded list of underlying medical conditions that people at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
People at any age are at higher risk:
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 or higher)
- Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
This adds to an evolving list of underlying conditions that make people more susceptible for severe illness from COVID-19.
You can following the list on the CDC website.
