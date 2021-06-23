Federal health officials are investigating after a Saginaw teen died just days after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Saginaw County Health Department learned about the death from the county medical examiner on Thursday, June 17. The 13-year-old received a dose of the vaccine three days before his death.
Since the teen was recently vaccinated, his death was reported to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The state health department was also notified of the death.
The CDC will investigate if there is a correlation between the teen’s death and his vaccination. The Saginaw County Health Department said it continues to encourage families to speak with their physicians to weigh their own risks and benefits of vaccination.
