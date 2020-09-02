The CDC halted the eviction of certain renters through the end of the year due to the pandemic, but Genesee County landlord Ed Constable says he doesn’t see that happening here in Michigan and that the state is still doing evictions.
“We don’t, as of right now, see evictions stopping,” said Constable. “As of right now in Michigan, we’re still doing evictions.”
Gov. Whitmer lifted the state’s eviction moratorium back in July.
Constable called that situation stressful for landlords even though it gave some relief to tenants.
“They’re not extending the dates when your property taxes are due, they’re not giving you any discounts on any properties, it’s like they just really don’t care,” said Constable.
Other are calling the move by the CDC necessary.
“We were very happy about the CDC action,” said Zack Newman with the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project. “No families are going to get evicted now before the holidays.”
The CDC’s eviction moratorium doesn’t relieve tenants of future rent payments and only applies to people making less than $99,000 a year or joint filers making less than $198,000.
Although extending evictions for certain renters is a start, the main problem is catching up and paying that rent.
“How do we people for people’s rental bills so that they’re not evicted come January 1st?,” asked Newman.
“I just hope they continue not to [do the eviction moratorium] because if not, it could be extremely devastating for a lot of landlords,” said Constable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.