The Delta variant continues to dominate the country. For months now, the surge has fueled a rapid increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
New data shows it's at the heart of a new rise in cases among vaccinated Americans.
The CDC published a study Tuesday updating vaccine efficacy stats. The study portrays the vaccine's efficacy as 66 percent, rather than the former 91 percent, when the Delta variant accounts for the majority of the virus.
"This is not totally unexpected. We were kind of expecting this with this kind of virus. This is obviously much more transmissible and that's the challenge everyone is having,” said Dr. Subhashis Mitra of Michigan State University's College of Medicine.
Dr. Mitra said vaccinated individuals should not be too worried.
"For most people, even for vaccinated people, it is probably a very mild infection," Mitra said.
The CDC finds that the vaccine keeps the majority of breakthrough infections mild. That means it is uncommon for the vaccinated to become severely ill or die from COVID-19.
Mitra does say the vaccinated can still end up in the hospital.
"We are definitely seeing some mild to moderate infections in vaccinated people. And some are unfortunately getting into the hospital," Mitra said.
Mitra said even vaccinated people should mask up.
"Masking, social distancing, we have to be a little more careful with the delta variant. As long as we do that, I think we should be okay," Mitra said.
Mitra said the bottom line is the vaccine still works in keeping people from getting seriously ill.
Majority of non-breakthrough cases are mild too. It is a very low mortality rate, around 2% regardless of vaccination status. It is HIGHLY contagious but not overly deadly…. With respect & sympathy to those who have indeed lost loved ones.
