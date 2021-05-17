The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially lifted most mask mandates for fully vaccinated people, but after just one weekend of ditching the mask, mask confusion persists as many residents are still questioning when and where masks are required.
While any mask rules are decided by the owners of each private business for customers, the state says employees still have to wear masks, even if they're vaccinated.
"We're very happy that this mass requirement is being rescinded," said Scott Ellis, with the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.
A major step toward returning to pre COVID-19 life, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. The new rules leave more questions than answers for the business community.
"Right now, is that MIOSHA, which is the department that handles the workplace safety, still has rules in effect that prohibit. Employees still have to wear masks, even if they're vaccinated, so we're getting that confused. So, we're dealing with that whole workplace safety that contradicts what the CDC and DHS say," Ellis said.
From bars to stores, retail giants like Meijer and Costco are lifting their stores mandate for vaccinated shoppers. While chains like Kroger are keeping the mandate in place.
Jennifer Rook, with the Michigan Retailer Association, said while they are waiting for more guidance from OSHA, please respect your local stores' individual guidelines.
"Let's just be conscientious of the other people who want to take a little bit more time to adjust," Rook said.
For now, Rook is telling retailers and consumers to have patience for those wearing and not wearing masks.
"It's not worth the safety of your employee to get into a confrontation with the consumer and what we're asking consumers is please understand that there's a lot of murkiness right now," Rook said.
TV5 has reached out to MIOSHA. Sean Egan, the workplace safety director, sent this statement saying in part:
“MIOSHA is in the process of reviewing both the emergency rules and draft permanent rules. The agency has the flexibility it needs to ensure consistency with public health guidelines and will continue to protect Michigan workers.”
Ellis is hoping to hear from OSHA this week on the next steps. He said curfews and capacity restrictions should be the next things lifted.
"We need to get our businesses back to as close to normal as soon as possible," Ellis said.
