Temperatures are forecast to drop deep into the negatives on Wednesday with the wind chill.
“With this extreme cold in the face of this storm, hypothermia is still a major concern,” said Dr. Risty Kalivas, with Covenant.
Frostbite is a major concern as well. If you’re outside for just 10 minutes you could end up in the hospital.
That is why many schools and businesses shut down for Wednesday.
Some people don’t have the option to stay home and will have to drive even when traveling is not advised.
“I have salt in the car and a shovel in the car,” said Ed Quicksall, driver.
The Center for Disease Control offered some tips on what you need to have in your vehicle to make sure you stay safe.
You will want to have a bag with a flashlight, batteries, hat, scarf, gloves, blanket, phone charger, a snack and water.
It is also important to keep jumper cables, a shovel, a first aid kit and an ice scraper on hand.
April Woods, Saginaw resident, said she is on board with making herself a kit.
“That’s a good idea. Matter of fact since you said that, I’mma throw one in the car later on for tomorrow,” Woods said.
