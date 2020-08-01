The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging consumers not to eat onions or the products made with onions from Thomson International Inc.
The CDC said that 396 cases of Salmonella Newport Infection have been reported in connection to the onions across 34 states.
The CDC said consumers should not eat, serve, or sell any onions from Thomas International Inc.
For more information on the outbreak, click here.
