While the CDC recommends booster shots to combat the coronavirus, it is no longer recommending the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Pharmacist Rob Rossow was not surprised the CDC said the majority of Americans should get either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
"Wasn't a real big surprise to me not only because of the safety, but the efficacy is not up to snuff compared to Pfizer and Moderna," Rossow said.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine can cause rare but serious blood clots. So far, nine people have died from blood clots after receiving the J and J vaccine.
Rossow is a pharmacist at Clio Road Pharmacy in Flint. He said he gets a couple of people each week that want J and J despite the lower efficacy and higher side effect profile.
"A lot of those people I feel like are getting it just because their job is making them, so they want to get one shot and be done with it," Rossow said.
Dr. Nicholas Haddad, infectious disease specialist with Central Michigan University, said residents who got the J and J vaccine more than four weeks ago should be in the clear from a potential blood clot caused by the vaccine. Those who were inoculated more recently should pay close attention.
"If it's been just administered within two to three weeks, and somebody gets a headache or some visual changes, or neurologic findings, weakness, stroke-like symptoms, then definitely they need to be evaluated right away," Haddad said.
Haddad said the odds of developing a serious blood clot from the J and J vaccine are one in 100,000 doses. He said those same odds can be tied to side effects from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The difference is the issues with J and J could kill someone. Haddad said it is all about weighing the risks.
He insists that being vaccinated is better than getting COVID-19.
"Within the context of what covid can cause, the vaccines are absolutely safer by a factor of 1,000 or more," Haddad said.
Rossow said he has seen a rise in demand for COVID-19 vaccines with the holiday season in full swing. Rossow is encouraging anyone who needs their shot to stop by.
"It's just a whole lot easier for them to walk in, talk to a person, and get it taken care of right away," Rossow said.
