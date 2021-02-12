The CDC released its long-anticipated guidance on Feb. 12 on bringing students back to school for in-person learning safely.
Many mid-Michigan schools have already been following the five strategies recommended. The recommendations include correct wearing of masks, physical distancing, washing hands, cleaning, and improving ventilation, isolation, and quarantining.
The key now is to get staff vaccinated as soon as possible. Farwell Area Schools has already done this. CDC guidelines include less quarantine time for a vaccinated person.
Farwell Area Schools Superintendent Steve Scoville is hoping in-person instruction won't be disrupted this semester.
"Students were being more successful in person than remote. There are a few that have been very successful remote,” Scoville said. “But the vast majority of our students are being more successful learning in the classroom. So, we've been supporting families in both as we've been trying to transition back to full in-person face-to-face."
Last fall, Farwell had to quarantine more than 100 students at once due to potential exposures.
"It's easier to cohort in the lower grades. The older grades it becomes a little more difficult and so, when we have had cases of exposure to COVID-19 it has caused to have to quarantine a larger group of students, whereas in the elementary, it's usually just a classroom in the worst-case scenario," Scoville said.
In the fall, Farwell gave families the choice between in-person and virtual. At the time, only about a quarter of students chose virtual.
Now, the vast majority of Farwell students are in classrooms again.
