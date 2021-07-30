The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports Arenac and Saginaw counties are at substantial risk of transmitting COVID-19.
In areas of substantial or high transmission, the CDC recommends community leaders to encourage vaccination and universal masking indoors.
The community transmission levels are measured by new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days as well as the percentage of positive tests in the county.
Within the past seven days, Saginaw County has seen a 55 percent increase in cases, an 8.59 percent rise in testing volume, and a 1.6 percent increase in percent positivity. Hospitalizations have remained unchanged within the past week.
The CDC reports 43.2 percent of Saginaw County residents are fully vaccinated, totaling out to 82,375 residents.
Arenac County is reporting a 5.76 percent increase in percent positivity and a 0.81 percent decrease in testing volume within the past week. Hospitalizations have stayed a 0 percent during the past week.
The CDC reports 6,348 Arenac County residents are fully vaccinated, making up 42.7 percent of the total population.
The remaining counties in mid-Michigan remain under a moderate risk of transmitting COVID-19.
"Hospitalizations have stayed a 0 percent during the past week." All this BS for nothing. Supposedly the most dangerous virus to ever come through and ZERO hospitalizations. CDC and the "news" that parrots this fear need to stop wrecking our nation.
