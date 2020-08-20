The CDC is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to bagged peaches sold at ALDI stores.
Consumers are being encouraged not to eat any recalled Wawona-brand bagged peaches they purchased from ALDI stores in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin between June 1 and present.
As of Aug. 19, 68 people have been infected with the outbreak strain. Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 29 to Aug. 3.
Click here for more information.
