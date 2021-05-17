The Center for Disease Control and Prevention lifted mask recommendations for vaccinated people for a lot of indoor and outdoor spaces but not for schools.
Destany Krueger is a Kearsley Community Schools parent of two and says her kids will stick it out with a mask for the rest of the school year.
“My children, they are not able to get the vaccine regardless,” Krueger said. “And we only have about five weeks left of school, so we’ll finish out the school year the way we have been and make the best of it.”
At this point, she thinks it should be a personal choice, especially as the CDC and state ease up on recommendations.
“If students want to wear a mask and feel more comfortable, then wear a mask,” Krueger said. “But if you feel comfortable not wearing a mask anymore and the mandate is lifted, then don’t.”
Dr. Nicholas Haddad, an infectious disease specialist at Center Michigan University’s College of Medicine, says although keeping mask requirements in place for schools may be conservative, it’s the right thing to do.
“Currently around 25 percent of new cases are in children less than 12 years old, so that’s the reason the CDC is being cautious,” Haddad said.
He hopes the CDC’s actions help get more people and students vaccinated.
“I think that’s an important message for parents to consider vaccinating their 12 to 15-year-olds too,” Haddad said. “Because that’s what will normalize the next school year.”
But some parents, like Krueger, think a normal school year may be a thing of the past.
“I’d love to say I’d like to get back to normal, but I don’t know that that will ever happen,” Krueger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.