The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released a statement saying they recommend that all events consisting of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.
The CDC says large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.
These events may include festivals, parades, concerns, sporting events and weddings.
The CDC says any size event should only be carried out with adherence to guidelines protecting vulnerable populations and social distancing.
The center also said this reccomendation does not apply to the operation of organizations such as schools, higher learning institutions, or businesses.
