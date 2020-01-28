As the coronavirus continues to spread across China, the Detroit Metro Airport has started screening passengers for the virus.
Airport officials said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be doing "enhanced passenger screening" at the Detroit airport.
DTW offers direct flights from Beijing and Shanghai, China out of the MaNamara Terminal.
Airport officials have also increased the frequency of cleaning in the terminal.
