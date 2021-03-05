At a time when several states are expanding business capacity and lifting mask mandates, the latest CDC study shows masks and restaurant restrictions have led to fewer COVID-19 deaths.
While a new CDC study confirms mask mandates work, Missouri and Texas are opening their states up.
"I think the quicker we can get businesses back open and people back in there to make a living is a good thing," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said.
"It is time to open Texas 100%," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.
This concerns Central Michigan University's Dr. Nicholas Haddad.
"I'm just worried about open uncontrolled lifting of all limitations because that will give people a false sense of security," Haddad said.
Something President Joe Biden is trying to prevent.
"The last thing, the last thing we need is neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime, everything's fine, take off your mask, forget it. It still matters," Biden said.
The CDC found that mask requirements progressively slowed the daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases nearly 2% within 100 days of implementation.
That may sound small, but with so many people involved the impact grows with time.
"Wear a mask now so we can get to a place where you don't have to," said Andy Slavitt from the white house COVID-19 response team.
While the findings don't surprise Haddad, he does want people to still stay vigilant, even with a vaccine.
"Now I know people are getting vaccinated and it's being done every day and that's a wonderful endeavor, on the protection perspective, but that does not mean that we get our guards loose," Haddad said.
The CDC is working on advice for those who have been vaccinated.
For now, experts suggest getting whatever vaccine possible.
"Climb into whatever lifeboat you can get, I mean, we should, whatever vaccine you can get, get," said Dr. Paul Offit from the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee.
