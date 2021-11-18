For months nurses, doctors, and hospital staff have been battling COVID-19 surges that were deadly in more ways than one.
The CDC released a new study showing that stress on hospitals during those surges may have led to avoidable deaths.
"We are all stretched thin. Nurses are, physicians are, everyone is really stretched thin," said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, infectious disease expert at CMU College of Medicine.
Overwhelmed healthcare systems during COVID-19 surges, according to the CDC, is leading to deaths that could have been avoided.
"We see the big figure, the 700,000 people that died of COVID-19, but there is this collateral damage because of covid that isn't the virus infecting somebody, but a consequence of the fact that that many people are infected," said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, Flint area physician.
The CDC said from July 2020 to July 2021, when intensive care units reached full capacity there was an additional 80,000 preventable deaths over the next two weeks.
"When there's a higher ICU admission rate, it means people are sick, it mean people are requiring a lot of articulatory support, or respiratory support, and when that happens, there would be deaths," Haddad said.
Haddad said it is an issue heightened by a lack of staff.
"Staff are getting sick, unvaccinated staff, there's movement of nursing staff or physicians sometimes because of the requirement of vaccination which is very unfortunate because one nurse or one physician is one too many," Haddad said.
It is a stress that Mukkamala said he has felt operating at a local hospital.
"Everybody that I operated on this morning is already at home. But if one of them had had a complication, for example, some bleeding, some breathing issue after the breathing tube comes out from anesthesia and needed an ICU bed, we would have been in trouble," Mukkamala said.
Mukkamala said more people getting vaccinated could help the healthcare system.
"The majority of people, 80-90 percent of people in the hospital are unvaccinated. So, what's the solution? Vaccinate them. I just hope it doesn't take more people dying to convince them," Mukkamala said.
