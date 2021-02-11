The CDC is updating its mask guidance recommending moldable nose wires, wearing cloth masks over disposable ones and cinching masks for a tighter fit.
The recommendations come as more transmissible variants of coronavirus are spreading.
The CDC’s new research this week finds wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask offers more coronavirus protection, and so does tying knots on the ear loops of surgical masks for tightening.
For optimal protection, a local infectious disease specialist said to make sure the mask fits snugly against your face to substantially improve protection against expelling or having exposure to infectious aerosols.
“Sometimes it's hard to get one that fits just right and so now this potential option to put a second mask over it is there to help it fit better,” said Dr. Darrell Stuart, infectious disease specialist for McLaren.
Double masking isn't recommended for all masks. Stuart said don't combine two disposable masks and don't layer another mask on top of a KN95.
In breathing experiments, the source and the receiver wearing masks modified to fit better, reduce the receiver's exposure by more than 95 percent compared to not wearing a mask at all.
“It's clearly better to wear any mask than no mask,” Stuart said.
The CDC's new information doesn't alter the guidance on who should wear a mask and when. Masks are now required on planes, buses, trains and other public transportation, as well as U.S. transit hubs including airports and stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.