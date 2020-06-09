Looking to have some fun? Cedar Point has announced a phased opening plan.
The tentative opening dates are as followed:
• July 9 – 10: park open to 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders only
• Beginning July 11: park open to Cedar Point Resorts guests and 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders
• Already announced: Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers and Lighthouse Point RV sites will be open June 12 – 27, prior to Cedar Point’s opening
You will also be required to make a reservation to visit the park. In order to maintain a limited capacity each day, all guests, including Season Passholders, will be required to make a reservation to visit the park through the Cedar Point mobile app or at cedarpoint.com.
Guests who stay at a Cedar Point Resorts property have guaranteed entry to Cedar Point for each day of their stay, beginning the day after check-in, but must purchase a ticket or have a 2020 Season Pass.
All park-goers must also undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering the park, complete a health screening declaration within the Cedar Point mobile app 24 hours prior to entering the park, and wear a mask at all times.
Additional protocols include touchless transactions, limited guest/associate contact, enhanced cleaning procedures in high-touch areas, dining locations, hotel rooms and restrooms, capacity management through the park and additional hand sanitization stations.
