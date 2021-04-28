Cedar Point released its reopening protocols for the 2021 season, which starts on May 14.
It will look different from last year. Reservations are still required, and guests still need to fill out a health screen questionnaire at all entrance gates. There are no limitations to ride capacity, but social distancing remains in place while waiting in line.
Masks are not required on rides or while waiting in line unless it is not possible to maintain social distancing. Guests 10-years-old and older are required to wear face coverings while indoors, unless they are actively eating.
For a full list of guidelines, and what you need to know before and after you arrive, click here.
