Cedar Point is celebrating a huge milestone – 150 years!
To celebrate it being the second-oldest amusement park in North America, the park is unveiling new attractions and special additions.
One of the new things coming to Cedar Point in 2020 is the “Gold Pass."
“Cedar Point’s 150th anniversary wouldn’t even be possible without the loyalty of its guests over the past century and a half. To celebrate this very special year of commemoration, the park is introducing the new, limited-edition anniversary Gold Pass. This $99 pass has been created to not only celebrate the park’s once-in-a-lifetime milestone, but also for families looking to return “home” to Cedar Point to keep current traditions, start new ones and make lasting memories together,” Cedar Point said in a press release.
The Gold Pass allows members unlimited access to the Sandusky, Ohio theme park during the 2020 season. The pass also includes free parking, discounts on food and merchandise, bring-a-friend admission discounts and exclusive ride times.
The pass also includes access to “Golden Entry,” which allows members the opportunity to ride some of the attractions 30 minutes prior to the park opening.
The Gold Pass is available at the park or online.
In addition to the Gold Pass, guests will also have the opportunity to win a Ticket of a Lifetime. The ticket grants free admission to Cedar Point beginning with the 150th anniversary season and lasting the rest of their lives, the park said.
Guests can enter beginning in February online, outside the park, or at Cedar Point.
Throughout 2020, 150 winners will be chosen. Each winner can enjoy the ride with three select family or friends for a total of four Tickets of a Lifetime.
The ticket includes unlimited admission to Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, free parking, and more.
Residents of New York and Florida are not eligible for the Ticket of a Lifetime promotion.
In addition to the Gold Pass and the Ticket of a Lifetime promotion, the theme park has unveiled a new attraction called the Snake River Expedition. The new attraction is a nod to the park's former Western Cruise and Paddlewheel Excursion boat rides.
“All next season, the park will honor its past while embracing the future, providing the same family fun that has entertained generations and shaped the amusement park industry for decades,” the theme park said.
