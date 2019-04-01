It may be April Fools’ Day, but two new Cedar Point admission deals are no joke. The park is introducing special offers available for Michigan residents.
Michigan Super Saver
Michigan residents can now purchase special bundles that include admission, parking and unlimited soft drinks for one low price.
- One Day Michigan Super Saver: $39.99, plus applicable taxes & fees (one, single-day admission to Cedar Point, parking for one vehicle and unlimited fountain drinks)
- Two Day Michigan Super Saver: $79.99, plus applicable taxes & fees (one, two-day admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, parking for one vehicle and unlimited fountain drinks each day)
The single-day Super Saver is valid at Cedar Point any public operating day through Sept. 2, 2019 for ages 3 and older.
The two-day Super Saver is valid any two days at Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark through Sept. 2, 2019 and must be used by one individual guest. Children 2 and under are free.
The Michigan Super Saver is available now at cedarpoint.com and will also be sold at select Meijer stores later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.