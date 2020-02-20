If you are looking for free admission to Cedar Point for life, the amusement park is offering a promotion that could offer you just that.
Beginning on Feb. 24, the park is giving away tickets that afford free admission to their main park and water park with free parking for life.
The "Ticket of a Lifetime" promotion will happen once a week for 25 weeks.
Each winner will receive tickets for life for them and three others.
“The Ticket of a Lifetime is an idea as big as Cedar Point – to celebrate our biggest year in the biggest way for our biggest fans to enjoy for the rest of their lives,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “The park has always been a place where people create lasting memories together. While this year will surely be incredible for the Ticket of a Lifetime winners, it will be truly special for all guests with so many new things to experience, along with new ways for friends and families to reconnect.”
The sweepstakes runs through Aug. 16.
To enter, head to ticketofalifetime.com.
