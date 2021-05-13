Cedar Point is reopening for the season on Friday, May 14.
The season kicks off with the amusement park’s signature Frontier Festival.
“The world needs more fun right now, and our team is ecstatic to welcome guests back to the park for a summer of new memories,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “With safety of guests and associates as our top priority, it’s time to get back to the things we know and love, including traditions with family and friends at Cedar Point.”
The festival will transform Frontier Town into a wild west hootenanny with live music, interactive games, street entertainers, and more.
The festival runs May 14-16, 21-23 and then daily from May 28 through June 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.