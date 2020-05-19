Cedar Point is giving back to everyday heroes with a chance to win the Ticket of a Lifetime.
It's a ticket that gives the recipient lifetime admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.
The everyday heroes include frontline nurses, doctors, EMT’s, caregivers, supply chain workers, parents who are now self-taught teachers, grocery store and retail workers, neighbors and anyone who has gone above and beyond to help others during these challenging times.
Communities and individuals can nominate their hero for a chance to win a Ticket of a Lifetime until May 29.
Each winning hero can pick three friends or family members to receive a Ticket of a Lifetime, for a total of four per hero.
Nominate an everyday hero by visiting cpeverydayheroes.com and submit a photo of the hero with a few words about how he or she is making an impact in the community.
