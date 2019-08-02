Smokey Bear is turning 75.
“For 75 years, Smokey Bear has gently reminded us that it’s easy to take simple actions that go a long way toward protecting the places we love,” said Debbie Begalle, state forester and chief of the DNR Forest Resources Division.
And to celebrate his legacy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and other partners will hold an open house and games on Friday, August 9 at the Straits of Mackinac.
Smokey will be on-hand for the family-friendly birthday party from 1-3 p.m. at Straits State Park in St. Ignace.
Smokey Bear has shared fire-prevention messages for generations with the signature phrase, “Only you can prevent wildfires.” Begalle said that the message first rolled out in 1944 is still relevant today; nine out of 10 wildfires are started by people, and responsible practices can prevent unwanted fires.
