Celebrating Charles Rogers’ life, career, and impact on Saginaw

At the World Outreach Campus Church in Saginaw, many celebrated the life of Charles Rogers.
With a packed house, several paid their respect to the Saginaw native, Michigan State University and Detroit Lions star who died earlier this month.
During the day proceedings, a collection of pictures and videos of Rogers’ greatest hits and life moments, The Goat as many call him, was remembered by one of his own as the best athlete and dad in the world.
“Though he has passed, I’m going to miss him every day,” said Charles Rogers Jr. “Even though his body is no longer living, his soul still lives on.”
Others close to Rogers recalled special moments and important lessons they learned.
“Take that love from Chuck, Chuck had a lot to give and we all should take that and live with that, and give that love that Charles gave to all of us,” said Ah-Shehnii Ali Smith, Rogers' friend.
Even the Saginaw High School class of 2000 showed up in full force to remember the start athlete that helped them win the state football championship in 1999.
At Michigan State, Rogers set records that are still there today and in the 2003 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Rogers in the first round with the second overall pick.
