Michigan is currently tied for sixth in the nation when it comes to responding to the 2020 census.
That's according to the state's census director, Kerry Ebersole Singh.
Singh says every person uncounted leaves money on the table.
"While there's much to celebrate and that's tremendous news considering what our state has been facing with COVID-19, we have some additional work to do," Singh said.
In Flint, there are still 2,500 households that have not responded.
Michigan's "Be Counted" campaign equates that to $200 million in federal resources the state might not receive.
For some Flint residents, like Ladelvin Walker, the money from the census funded a literacy center that made a life-changing difference.
"Without that first step that I made to complete my education, I would not be standing, sitting here right now," Walker said.
Michigan still has about 150,000 households that haven't been counted yet, amounting to more than $1.1 billion.
The state is making a last-minute push to get as many residents as it can.
That push includes PSAs across the state from various Michiganders, including a local from Mid-Michigan.
"You don't have to be Miss Michigan or a teacher to help Michigan get to the head of the class for completing the 2020 census before the September 30 deadline," said Mallory Rivard, Miss Michigan and a Bay City school teacher.
With only one week left before the end of the census, the campaign cannot stress it enough: every person matters.
