DETROIT (AP) - Census takers have started door-to-door canvassing of homes in Detroit. City officials say efforts through the end of July will be concentrated in southwest Detroit, the lower east side and northeast side, and the Grand River corridor.
Census takers will try to reach people who have not yet answered census questions by mail, online or by telephone. Detroit's current census response rate is 47%.
Nearly a dozen community groups have committed to taking part in the canvassing.
